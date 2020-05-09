Residents in Narberth have been warned to remain vigilant after reports of people stealing cars and breaking into houses.
Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team has warned residents to lock their cars and property after a series of break ins.
“In the last few days we have seen a number of items being taken from properties and vehicles in Narberth,” they said.
“Please remember to lock cars and property, this includes sheds and outbuildings.”
A Kia Venga was reported by locals as stolen from the town today. It is suspected that the thieves broke into the owner’s home in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
The car was reported as travelling to Carmarthen and then back to Narberth at 4.30am this morning but its whereabouts is presently unknown.
Police said that officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the Narberth area in the light of these events.