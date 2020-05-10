PLAID CYMRU Leader Adam Price has today (Sunday) unveiled his party's seven-point coronavirus recovery plan which calls on Wales to adopt the New Zealand model to drive down the 'R' number, the rate at which the virus reproduces, suppress cases and to reduce the number of avoidable deaths to zero.

The Plaid Cymru leader added that once the number of new cases had been successfully suppressed nationally then a more local approach could be adopted with the ability to re-impose lockdown measures in order to quickly respond to the emergence of new clusters.

Mr Price said that in order to safely move to the next phase on the path to recovery, the Welsh Government would have to change gear and honour their promises to ramp up testing and tracing.

On Friday, the Welsh Government extended the lockdown for a further three weeks with some slight adjustments.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said whilst the rate of coronavirus transmission was still "startlingly high", the message to stay at home and save lives should be sent loudly and clearly.

Today, the Prime Minister will outline any changes to the lockdown in England.

Mr Price added that if the Prime Minister were to "insist" on relaxing the lockdown in England, then travel restrictions imposed within Wales and between Wales and other parts of the UK may be necessary to avoid a potentially disastrous impact on Welsh communities.

He said Plaid Cymru's seven-point plan was centred on continuing the lockdown.

"When the number of new cases has been successfully suppressed nationally, then a more local approach can be adopted, with the ability to re-impose lockdown measures quickly in response to the emergence of new clusters.

"All efforts must now focus on driving down the R number - the rate at which the virus reproduces – to reduce the number of avoidable deaths to zero," he said.

"This is the model adopted so successfully by New Zealand.

"Moving safely to the next phase on the path to recovery requires the Welsh Government to change gear, abandon the excuses and honour the promises to ramp up testing and tracing."