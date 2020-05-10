PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is seeking the views of parents and carers of when and how they think children should return to school.

An online survey put out by the authority says:

"There are many things to consider, including people's health (both physical and mental); the economy and the workforce; and the long-term effect on children's learning.

"As we prepare for the next steps, it is crucial that parents/carers and children's views are heard- so they can form a part of this planning process."

The survey asks parents which ages they think should be a priority returning to school in the case of a phased return; if they agree with children being seated two metres apart in the classroom to maintain social distancing and how a phased return should work in terms of time commitments.

Parents are also asked about their occupation, what they are doing in terms of learning at home; what the barriers to learning have been, what would help them and their children during a phased return to school and what their children's biggest worries are.

The survey can be found at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ug4_TzS3ZEGUCRtgHRR5k-MtSdZVltRGhpVi0af2FdJUM1ZLNDQyTjExWVBaQjhPRFBFT1RVWFU3WS4u&fbclid=IwAR3N3sMwMNaiatBJ_qmImYv3nI3IiQN3a7UD6uQ55t5WHOya7NeWhdr5cMY.