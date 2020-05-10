Two children reported missing from their home in Newport, Pembrokeshire, have been found safe and well.
Siblings Joseph and Elsie were reported missing this morning. They had not been seen since around 8.30am today (Sunday).
Joseph, aged 11, has short blonde hair and blue eyes, and was described as likely to be wearing black boots. Elsie, aged ten, has blue eyes, curly blonde hair and was said to be likely to be wearing pink trainers.
The pair were reported as found and safely home minutes after Police shared their details on social media.
Police are thanking all those sharing their appeal to find the siblings.