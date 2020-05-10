Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pembrokeshire today (Sunday), figures issued bu Public Health Wales have confirmed.This is a drop from yesterday, when nine new cases were confirmed.

In the Hywel Dda Health Board area a total of 29 new cases have been recorded, there have been no new cases recorded in Ceredigion but some 26 cases in Carmarthenshire, a huge leap from the one case reported yesterday.

This brings the total number of recorded cases in Pembrokeshire to 248, with a further 38 cases recorded in Ceredigion and 547 in Carmathenshire.

In Pembrokeshire 18.5 percent of those tested for the virus have recorded a positive result.

There has been a total of 1,111 suspected deaths reported across Wales from the virus, with 49 of these occurring in the Hywel Dda Health Board area. This is the same amount as yesterday, meaning that there have been no more reported deaths from the virus in the Hywel Dda area.

12 new deaths were reported across Wales today (Sunday).

A total number of 41,334 people in Wales have been tested for the virus and there have been 11,334 confirmed cases across the country.

Yesterday (Friday) 2,017 individual tests were carried out with 223 new cases recorded in Wales today.

Dr Christopher Williams, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, welcomed the news that lockdown in Wales would continue for another three weeks.

He urged members of the public to continue to adhere to the strict measures in place to halt the spread of the virus.