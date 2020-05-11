FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford has issued a statement on the continuing lockdown measures in Wales.

Speaking last night, May 10, he said: "This evening, the Prime Minister has set out the minor changes, which are proposed to the lockdown rules in England over the next three weeks.

"I set out the modest changes to the stay-at-home regulations we are making in Wales on Friday. These will come into force tomorrow afternoon.

“Here in Wales, we will change the regulations so people can exercise more often and allow garden centres to open, if they can comply with social distancing.

“Our advice has not changed in Wales.

• Wherever you can, you should stay at home.

• If you need to leave home for work, exercise or shopping, you should stay local and stay alert.

• Coronavirus has not gone away

• The way we behave over the weeks ahead will continue to have a profound impact on our NHS and our ability to save lives.

• If you go out, stay local and stay safe.

“The Prime Minister also set out his roadmap for the future. This is at an early stage because it depends on how the virus behaves over the coming weeks and months.

“Two weeks ago, I published a framework to lead Wales out of the pandemic.

“This has helped us decide that schools will not return to normal on June 1.

“We will continue to make decisions, which are right for Wales, using information and expert advice about how coronavirus is circulating here to keep us safe.

“The health of the public is paramount. It will inform our decisions and we will continue to inform you as we plan for our future in the weeks ahead.

“Thank you for all your help and support. Together we can do this."

Responding to the statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson,

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said: “Boris Johnson claims to be the Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom but he has acted tonight as England’s Prime Minister - not a responsible one either.

“His message is confusing and dangerous. You cannot stay alert to something you can’t see.

“The UK Government has cut itself adrift of the three-nation approach which now exists between Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. There is no clearer and simpler message than ‘stay at home’.

“Raising expectations of an early lifting of lockdown in England will lower people’s levels of patience, and moving too fast could be catastrophic for Wales. That is why we need the powers to pass legislation on travel and residency restrictions so that Welsh policy isn’t undermined by Westminster.

“Too many mistakes were made in entering lockdown too late. The UK Government cannot afford to make any more by lifting it too early.”