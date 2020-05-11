GWYNDAF Lewis has raised more than £30,000 in memory of his mother Undeg, who sadly died from coronavirus at the age of 59 last month.

Mrs Lewis, a mum of three from Efailwen, was well known throughout the Crymych area having worked at Siop y Frenni and as long-serving clerk at Crymych Community Council.

Originally from Saron, near Newcastle Emlyn, was also secretary of Y Cardi Bach, a community newspaper for the local area in North Pembrokeshire.

And in a fitting tribute to his mum Gwyndaf, 25, tackled a 50km run to raise money for the Hywel Dda Health Charities and Glangwili Hospital’s intensive care staff in Carmarthen, who looked after Mrs Lewis.

Gwyndaf ran 32 times round nearby Feidr Sion, which is around a mile for each lap with support from dad Tudur, brother Rhodri and sister Nia in Bangor.

His original target was to raise £500, but the fundraiser has currently topped £30,000 and is still rising.

Gwyndaf said: “Every year, I take on a number of challenges to raise much needed funds for different charities close to my heart.

“Unfortunately, 2020 has seen the world face difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But worse of all, we as a family have lost a loved one, Mam. She was taken away from us at only 59 years old with so much to look forward to. It has been confirmed that it was Covid 19. So, this is for Mam.

“We wanted to say thank you to the ICU staff at Glangwili for the amazing dedication and care shown to our mother while she was there.”

If you would like to support Gwyndaf and his family, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/her50k-gwyndaf