TOP Welsh comic Rhod Gilbert has delivered a message of support to Crymych Community Project for its efforts in supplying masks to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Pembrokeshire community continues to rally round and is set to make and deliver a staggering 58,500 visors across the local area, raising more than £30,000 in the process to fund the materials.

Mathew Parry, boss at Frenni Transport in Crymych, came up with the plan and simple flatpack design for the protective visors and then used the Crymych Community Project Facebook page to promote the initiative and get people on board to help.

The visors have been produced and delivered to healthcare staff and the efforts of the group have now drawn praise from Rhod, who has family connections to the area.

In a video message, he said: “I want to give a bit of a shout out to Crymych Community Project.

“Well done guys – I can’t believe the effort you have put in and got that many masks made and delivered out in the local community.

“It is just an incredible effort and so, so essential. Keep up the good work.

“I am stuck in London otherwise I genuinely would be down there helping you.

“Keep up the good work and good luck and thank you so, so much. Cheers guys.”

And Rhod, who has also donated £500 to the appeal, has more reason than most to realise the importance of the community project.

In ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ series, filmed before the coronavirus crisis, he took on one of his toughest challenges yet - being a carer.

Rhod was moved to tears at what he saw as even in more ordinary times, the work of carers is so valuable, if not always valued.

‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

"It was great to watch that programme and see the great work that carers do and how it affected Rhod," said Mathew Parry.

"We are grateful for his support and as the lockdown restrictions are slowly lifted we will be looking at keeping going as now shopkeepers and the like may well find a need for the visors, as well as healthcare workers.

"It is all about a community effort to keep the local community safe."