BUSINESSES across Pembrokeshire are being urged to take part in a Council survey on the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey has been put together to understand the impact that Covid-19 is having on businesses throughout the county.

Officers in economic development want to gather as much information as possible, so that, going forward, the council can provide businesses with the assistance they need, whether this is financial help, legal advice, training or digital support.

Cllr Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “As a council, we recognise the significant challenges businesses throughout Pembrokeshire are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to helping businesses as much as possible during these difficult times and we need to find out more about the impact that Covid-19 is having.

“We want to make sure that all businesses in the county are able to access the information and support they need; and we want to hear what is important to you in the short, medium and long-term.

“The council recognises a recovery programme will require the co-ordinated effort of local and regional partners working closely with Welsh Government.

“We would really appreciate it if you would take the time to complete our short survey so that we can understand what is needed and look at how we can provide it.”

The survey can be completed at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/have-your-say/covid-19-business-impact-survey

The survey closes on Monday May 25.

Further advice and support for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is available at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support