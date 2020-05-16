PHOTOGRAPHS from the archive of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre this week recall the air displays held at the town’s RAF Station.

For several years on either side of World War II Pembroke Dock’s RAF Station opened its gates and hosted thousands of air day visitors.

In the 1930s the Empire Air Days throughout the country proved to be a huge draw among the public, keen to find out more about the Royal Air Force and its operations.

Pembroke Dock’s RAF station had been established in 1930 with its first flying boats – Supermarine Southamptons – arriving with 210 Squadron the following year. These were succeeded by ever more powerful types including the Short Rangoon, Short Singapore and Supermarine Stranraer. And in 1938 one of the first Short Sunderlands – a type which served at ‘PD’ for nearly two decades – made its first appearance.

Empire Air Days were staged here in the month of May between 1934 and 1939, except for 1936.

Just weeks after the Second World War ended in August 1945 the RAF Station welcomed visitors to what was now called the Battle of Britain display – held yearly in September.

However, it was not until 1949 that Pembroke Dock hosted a regular sequence of Battle of Britain displays - held in 1950, 1951, 1954 and 1955. There was disappointment in 1956 when it was announced that there would be no display at PD that year – and only months later, in early 1957, the two RAF Sunderland squadrons based here disbanded, severing a long connection with this most famous of flying boats.

The RAF Station closed in 1959.

All photos from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive.