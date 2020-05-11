NEARLY 600 people donated blood in Pembrokeshire last month.

The county's April donation sessions also included 72 first-time blood donors.

They were amongst those who responded to the request from the Welsh Blood Service to 'go the extra' mile during the coronavirus lockdown and travel to one of a number of new regional hubs to make their donation, instead of their usual local venue.

April saw 6,234 individuals visiting a Welsh Blood Service donation session, with around two thirds of these attending a different clinic from normal and a sharp rise in the number of mew donors coming forward.

The service's director, Alan Prosser, said: "When it became clear we couldn't continue with business as usual, we knew we'd have to ask donors to donate differently.

"Our regional donation hubs have replaced our usual local collections programme and the response from donors has been remarkable.

"One hundred per cent of the appointments we've made available since lockdown have been taken, and 65 per cent of these appointments have been taken by donors who have been prepared to go even further out of their way than they usually would, just to make a potentially life-saving donation.

"We've also see a surge in the number of donors who haven't given in yers returning to our sessions to help us boost stocks.

"It's been amazing and we're hugely grateful."

Blood stocks in Wales have remained healthy throughout the pandemic, as the reduced collections activity has mirrored a reduction in the volume of blood used by hospitals.

However, the service is urging donors to continue to attend their local sessions as and when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Travel to donate is considered 'essential travel' and anyone who is fit, well and eligible to donate can book an appointment through welshblood/org.uk

Regional donation hubs in the current week include Newcastle Emlyn (May 18, 19, 20 and 21) and Tenby (June 1,2,3 and 4).

Instead of 30 venues throughout Wales, there will now