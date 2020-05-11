FIRE crews are investigating after a private garage in Neyland was destroyed in a blaze in the early hours of Monday morning (May 11).
Fire Crews from Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock attended the fire which happened shortly after 4am.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were made aware of the incident but did not attend.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Monday, 11/05/2020 at 04:18am, crews from Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven attended a fire at a property in High Street, Neyland.
“The fire involved a building, measuring 8 meters x 6 meters, that was used as a private garage.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one main jet and a hose reel jet.
“The fire had destroyed the building. The Fire Service left the incident at 06:48am.
“The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Service."