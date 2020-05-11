As Foster Care Fortnight gets underway, Pembrokeshire County Council is paying tribute to the county's amazing foster carers for the care and support they provide.

Over the next two weeks, the council will highlight their work, celebrating the achievements and contributions of everyone involved in fostering, and showcasing their commitment, passion and dedication.

They will also be extending heartfelt thanks to foster carers for everything they do to help Pembrokeshire’s most vulnerable children – particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite feeling concerned about the current situation, foster carers are helping children feel safe and secure and finding creative and inventive ways to support and educate them at home.

One young person has been incubating and hatching quails eggs and producing a video diary, while others have been making masks and mobiles, painting murals on garden walls, planting sweet-peas in ‘fairy houses’ and planting vegetables.

Launching Foster Care Fortnight, Pembrokeshire County Councillor Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Pembrokeshire Social Services said: “I speak on behalf of all the managers and staff within Pembrokeshire County Council who recognise the valuable contribution foster carers make in transforming the lives of the children in the county.

“We applaud you all for your services and commitment to children. Our teams are working hard to support children in foster placements and foster carers are doing a magnificent job in meeting their day to day needs. But we urgently need more people to step forward so we can overcome the challenges ahead.

“Foster carers can make such a positive difference in children’s lives and the information we are sharing over the next two weeks on social media will illustrate this and hopefully encourage others to join our fostering community in Pembrokeshire.”

Darren Mutter, Head of Children’s Services, added: “I cannot express enough my admiration for our foster carers who are continuing to do what they do.

“Not only are they required to be parents, but also in many cases teachers, counsellors and companions.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all for what they do. There is not a day that passes when I do not think of what is being done behind each fostering household front door to keep children safe and happy in this pandemic.”

Pembrokeshire County Council requires new foster families more than ever before. There is additional demand for foster carers to provide safe homes during the pandemic, as pressures on vulnerable families increase.

For more information on fostering call 01437 774650 or visit www.facebook.com/pembsfostering

Foster Care Fortnight runs until Sunday, May 24.