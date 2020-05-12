WHILE most VE Day 75th anniversary celebrations on Friday passed without a hitch, two people in Sageston found themselves on the wrong end of the law over Covid-19 restrictions.
Posting on Twitter on Friday, May 8, Pembroke Dock Police said officers were “on duty and patrolling South Pembs checking for Covid-19 restrictions compliance”.
Following a man being arrested for driving while disqualified, the officers added: “Back on patrol, some street parties to commemorate V E Day 75, all compliant with social distancing so far, thank you.”
However, just a little later Pembroke Dock Police said two officers attended a call to a street party in Sageston.
“Advice given... but sadly not adhered to. A further call resulted in two fixed penalty notices being issued to two very unhappy people who think we’re wasting our time policing the restrictions. Can’t please them all,” tweeted Pembroke Dock Police.
