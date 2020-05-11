NEARLY 220 Covid-19 fines were handed out over the bank holiday weekend in the Dyfed-Powys force area, including a family from Warwickshire hoping to have “a stroll on the beach” at Saundersfoot.

Eighty per cent of the 219 fixed penalty notices issued between Friday, May 8 and Sunday, May 10 were to visitors breaching legislation by travelling to Dyfed-Powys from outside the force area.

This has prompted the force to remind people that legislation has not changed in Wales, despite an announcement by the UK government on Sunday evening.

Stressing the stay home, stay safe message, Inspector Andy Williams said: “Once again we have had a busy bank holiday weekend ensuring people are adhering to legislation and staying safe.

“Roads policing officers set up checkpoints across the force, and have been supported by colleagues from various teams to deal with the minority of people who have chosen to disregard the restrictions. It has been a collective team effort from all departments.

“Unfortunately, we have come across people who have travelled hundreds of miles into the force area for non-essential reasons. We would like to remind people that travel in Wales is still only for essential purposes.”

Stop-checks carried out by Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit resulted in two families being turned around after driving around 200 miles for a day out.

The first – a family of five, and a dog – had travelled from Warwickshire with the intention of having “a stroll on the beach” in Saundersfoot. The driver was a key worker for the NHS.

The second – a family of four from Northampton – “fancied a spin” and were stopped in Carmarthen.

Inspector Williams said: “After being reported and advised to turn around, they were stopped again in Pembrokeshire, which was their original destination. This time they told officers they had got lost.

“They were once again directed in no uncertain terms to return home, and were further reported.”

Insp Williams said: “With the change in guidelines announced by the UK Government on Sunday night, there might be some confusion among people about the situation in Wales.

“We would like to emphasise the Welsh Government’s message, which is Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives.”

The Welsh regulations can be found at gov.wales/