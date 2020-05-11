Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Monday, May 11.

"I hope that you were able to have a restful Bank Holiday and that you managed to take the opportunity to commemorate the VE Day anniversary while still complying with the social distancing guidance.

"I appreciate that over the weekend there has been information discussed at UK and Welsh Government levels in relation to the situation relating to Covid-19. You may have found some of this confusing.

"We are now seeing other countries slowly amending their lockdown rules, albeit very mindful that this virus has not been totally eradicated.

"One of the clear key messages is that the virus has not gone away. We are still tackling the pandemic and lives are still unfortunately being lost. We need to continue to work together to ensure the spread of the virus is minimised. Preservation of life is key.

"The First Minister made it clear that in Wales “we will proceed with maximum caution.”

"I am also aware that in Wales the First Minister has announced some minor changes to the “stay at home” regulations. However, the fundamental principles are still in force.

"The modest changes will allow people to go outside to exercise more than once a day, but the law requires people to stay local; to start and end exercise at their homes and not to travel to exercise.

"The new regulations also allow garden centres to open. However, social distancing must be adhered to.

"To be clear: these adjustments do not change the Welsh Government’s overall advice to people. This continues to be stay at home; protect the NHS and save lives.

"As you are aware, waste and recycling centres (WRCs) in Pembrokeshire and across Wales were closed in accordance with Government guidelines to “stay at home” as this was deemed non-essential travel.

"On Friday, May 8, the Welsh Government announced that it will be reviewing the regulations to allow local authorities to begin planning on how to safely re-open WRCs. I can confirm that our officers are now working on plans to re-open them and I will give you further updates as the details emerge.

"I want to highlight that we are actively redeploying staff to assist with numerous work streams such as our Community and Provider hubs, and on those plans to re-open WRCs.

"Our Human Resources team has supported this redeployment and I want to thank them for all their hard work in relation to this and other staffing issues.

"As we continue in lockdown we all need to remain safe and ensure we do not catch or pass on this virus.

"Covid-19 has reshaped our lives. What we do now will determine how we shape the future. It is vital that we adhere to the advice given by Welsh Government to ensure Wales and Pembrokeshire gets through this.

"I feel very passionate about our county and we all need to ensure we safeguard its future. We will rebound and Pembrokeshire will welcome tourism back although now is not the time to re-open to visitors."