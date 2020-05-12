A ST DAVIDS love story has attracted attention as part of a window display celebrating VE Day in Norfolk.

Howard and Gwenfyl Bennett were both born and bred in St Davids but left the city to play their part in the Second World War.

Howard joined the Royal Airforce and was part of the forgotten war, dropping supplies to allied troops fighting the Japanese in the jungle of Burma.

His family knew vey little of his wartime experience until in the early 1980s his son, Nick, invited a Japanese friend back from university to visit St Davids. He then told them about his service in Burma, revealing he had been shot during his time in the air force.

He was awarded the Burma Star medal for his contribution to the war effort.

At the age of 14 Gwenfyl joined the Women's Land Army (also known as the land girls). She initially worked in Little Milford and Orielton alongside her sister Non.

She was then sent to Coln St Aldwyn's in Gloucester where she lived in the servants quarters of a grand house. She was employed in farm work and her duties also involved rat catching in the countryside along the Oxforshire border and at the RAF Station in Fairford. Her family recall her joking about having more problems with two legged rats there than the four legged variety.

"Mum had great stories about being in the Land Army," her son Nick. "She had one about a pig running between her legs and how she ended up riding it around the farmyard and another about taking a horse to drink and falling down its neck into the pond it was drinking from."

Both sisters were awarded a specially designed badge and certificate thanking them for their efforts in 2008.

After the war Gwenfyl was collecting water from a well in St Davids, near the Farmers Arms when her brother Jim and Howard met her returning from a walk to Porthclais.

Howard offered to carry Gwenfyl's bucket of water home and asked her to the pictures the following Saturday. Romance blossomed and the couple married in St David's Cathedral in 1947.

They went on to have three sons, Nick, who now lives in Norfolk and Jonathan and David who still live in the city. Nick displayed his parents' stories outside his house as part of the VE Day celebrations where they attracted a lot of attention.

Howard died in 2004 while Gwenfyl lived to the age of 93.

"She was quite a little celebrity," said Nick. "She told stories of her time in the Land Army until very late into her life.

"Both my parents were rightly quite proud of their contribution to the war effort."