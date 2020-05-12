PEMBROKESHIRE and Wales’ other national park authorities have welcomed new Welsh Government guidance reinforcing the need for people in Wales to stay at home, stay safe and protect the NHS.
The park authorities are also calling on all UK residents to respect rules and measures in place in Wales to protect everyone, and will be making significant efforts with their partners this week to ensure that the correct information is reaching people.
Speaking of the revised guidance, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Tegryn Jones said: “The clear measures announced by Wales’ First Minster Mark Drakeford on Friday apply to those living in Wales as well as those planning on travelling across the border into Wales.
“In Wales the lockdown continues, and you should stay at home unless you are undertaking essential activities. This also means you should not drive to exercise, and only exercise from home, whilst following the Countryside Code.
“For those who do not live within walking distance the message from us is clear – do not visit Wales’s National Parks until the Welsh Government’s guidelines to avoid unnecessary travel in Wales have been lifted.
“We appreciate that the restrictions are challenging for people, but keeping our residents, visitors and staff safe is the first priority. When the time is right we look forward to welcoming you back to the National Parks of Wales and most importantly doing this at a time when we can keep everyone safe.”
Pembrokeshire Coast Path will remain closed using Welsh Government legislation until it is deemed safe to reopen them.
More information on closures as well as changes to National Park services can be found here: pembrokeshirecoast.wales
The public may report any issues by contacting Pembokeshire Coast National Park Authority: info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk