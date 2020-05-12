THE accolade of Tenby Camera Club’s Photographer of the Year has been awarded at the end of a season which has seen several contests judged in lockdown.

The trophy is given to the photographer who has gained the most points throughout the year and is a significant award because its recipient has to be accomplished across all the genres of photography.

This year, the title has been won by Charlie Kidd, who is not only proficient and skilled at his craft, but is an experienced, helpful and active club member.

Charlie crowned a successful season by also winning the digital section of the club’s final competition of the season for the top images of the year.

This contest for the best of the best is open to all the first, second and third-placed entries in the season’s contests – which included landscape, creative, mono, nature, macro and three open - and this year was judged was Leigh Woolford, an experienced camera club circuit judge.

Charlie’s striking digital image of a sparrowhawk enjoying its prey was a commendable winner of Digital Print of the Year, among superlative images.

There were 27 images from 13 photographers, and in second place was Liz Wallis with The Quilt Maker, her travel portrait of a craftswoman.

Jo Wakeman gained third place with her image of an exquisite long-eared owl in flight, and three entrants were highly commended.

These were Liz Wallis and her image of a mountain hare feeding on heather; Dave Bolton with Extreme Mud Running and Charlie Kidd with Winchat with Grub.

The competition for Print of the Year saw images submitted to Leigh as digitals and the first prize was won by Dylan Harries.

His Daily Commute in India was a well-captured travel/street style image, capturing the connection between two boys on a bike and the photographer.

Gill Mackay was awarded second and third places for her street photography images, Going Down and Quiet Moment.

From the 25 images submitted from 13 photographers, there were also three highly commended.

These were Church Doors by Dave Marriott, Woodpecker on Top of Tree by Charlie Kidd and Clinging On by Roy Peters.

This was the club’s last programmed competition of the season, and the club’s thanks go to internal programme secretary, Dave Marriott, for organising all these.

Tenby Camera Club is hoping that some normality will prevail by the time September comes, and that its meetings can resume in St Florence Village Hall every Thursday.

For more information, see tenbycameraclub.org