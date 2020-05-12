WORK is set to resume this week at a number of Pembrokeshire County Council construction sites across the county.

Work had initially paused following the coronavirus outbreak.

However, each construction site has now been reviewed to ensure the activity on site complies with the ‘Site Operating Procedures during Covid-19 Version 3,’ published by the Construction Leadership Council.

The council aims to keep construction sites operational wherever it is practical and safe to do so.

The contractors have worked closely with PCC and supplied sufficient information that the construction activities can be undertaken safely, with appropriate measurements being in place to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Work will be resuming this week at:

• London Road, Pembroke Dock; completion of the construction of Shared Use Path facilities along the London Road and Llanion area.

• Narberth to Haverfordwest Multi User; completion of the construction of Multi Use Route within Canaston Wood and along Carding Mill Lane, Narberth.

• Horsefair Roundabout Road Safety Improvement; completion of the construction of a road safety improvement at Horsefair Roundabout, Haverfordwest

• Kingsmoor Common; completion of the construction of an extension to the existing site.

Work is also due to resume shortly at Haverfordwest High VC School on access works and the Withybush Food Park project, Haverfordwest.

Further schemes will be resumed when they are able to and ensuring activities comply with the relevant safety guidelines.