AT a time when British fishing fleets are confined to port the French and Belgians are active in our fishing waters.
This is very evident in Milford Haven where numerous ships, mainly from Ostend, are arriving almost every day to offload their catch.
Some have used our port regularly, but some others have not been seen for years.
With the virus evident in most European countries it would be interesting to know if the crews of these ships are being checked by the Port Health Authority or other relevant bodies?
JOHN COLE,
Milford Haven