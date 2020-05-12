Concerns that English travellers could cross the border into Wales have been raised by the police and crime commissioner.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn has emphasised that travel restrictions remain in place in Dyfed-Powys, and across Wales, amid concerns that the UK Government’s announcement over the weekend could create confusion within the public.

On Sunday, the UK Government announced that people in England are now permitted to travel outside their local area to take exercise.

This is not the case in Wales.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn said: “My main concern is that we could now see an influx of people travelling into our area from across the border, and in doing so endangering our communities and threatening the spread of the virus to the vulnerable and the general public”.

Last week the Welsh Government confirmed its own minor changes to the lockdown measures in Wales, details and guidance can be found on their website, gov.wales/coronavirus, but travel restrictions still apply.

On average, 47per cent of people who have been issued with a penalty notice by Dyfed-Powys Police for breaching regulations have been from outside the force area.

However, over the recent bank holiday, the average was nearly 80per cent.

Mr Llywelyn added: “Travel restrictions still apply in Wales and the police here are proactive in their approach to engage, educate, encourage and enforce the measures.

“While it is worrying and a concern in some respects to see that there have been so many penalty notices issued within our area, I remain fully supportive of the chief constable Mark Collins and the Force’s approach and response to the measures, and am thoroughly grateful for all their hard work in ensuring our safety during these unprecedented times.

“I’d like to emphasise once again this week, that this remains a national emergency not a national holiday”.