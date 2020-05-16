THE current virus pandemic has temporarily stalled the conclusion of an ambitious modelling project by Pete Mitchell, of Penfro Model Club.
Over the last six months Pete has custom-built a 1/24 scale Hawker Hurricane Mk 1 model complete with fully functional lighting systems and working propeller, in the Battle of Britain markings of ace Kenneth ‘Hawkeye’ Lee of 501 Squadron.
The wiring loom had been designed and built by PDHC trustee Andy Watkin to connect with the 12 volt wiring of his existing full size reproduction Hurricane instrument panel such that the navigation, landing and identification lights on the model will function from the appropriate switches on the panel.
Ken Lee was a distant relative of Andy, and the Hurricane instrument panel bears a small photograph of him in its compass card holder by way of tribute to the ace.
Lee flew Hurricanes during the Battles of France and Britain, won the DFC, and was captured after being shot down over Crete in 1943.
Pete, also a volunteer at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, together with his wife Marilyn, and Andy plan to meet up in Pembroke Dock soon after the end of the current Covid-19 lockdown to finally connect the two plugs on the model and instrument panel, with fingers crossed that all the lights will function as intended.