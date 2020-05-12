A determined ten year-old has taken on the challenge of running 250km in 30 days to raise funds for charity.
Jake Day, was inspired to raise money for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales, by his mother Kayleigh, originally from Tenby, who works as a nurse.
Jake initially hoped to raise £500, but increased the target to £1,000 as donations flooded in. He started his challenge on Sunday, May 10, and raised nearly £1,400 in the first couple of days clocking up an average of nine kilometres a day.
Dad Dave, who supports Jake during his run, said the family wanted to support the children’s hospital because “it’s a charity that does an amazing job”.
He added: “The crazy thing about this fundraiser is he is dragging me along for the ride.
“I myself am extremely proud of the job my wife and all the staff at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales do, and the whole of the NHS, so this is our small contribution to the cause.”