Although plans are in hand to start re-opening Pembrokeshire’s libraries, they remain closed for now, the county council has confirmed.

The libraries - including mobile library - have been shut since the beginning of lockdown in March.

On Friday, May 8, the Welsh Government announced that it was enabling local councils to ‘start the process of planning how to reopen libraries’.

This planning process has now started in Pembrokeshire but it will still be some time before any libraries are opened.

Mike Cavanagh, Head of Service, said: “There is much to do before we can re-open our libraries safely.

“It is much more important to get it right and open later than to rush a reopening without adequate safeguards in place.”

In the meantime, library members are reassured that all existing items on loan from the library service have been extended for the period of closure.

There will not be any overdue fines for these items once normal service is resumed.

Library users can access ebooks, audio books, emagazines and ecomics online at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/using-library-services/24-7-e-library