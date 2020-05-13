SCARECROWS paying tribute to all the essential workers who are on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak have appeared around Prendergast.

Rachel Osborne, 39, who created many of the scarecrows said the idea came about when a group of residents talked about decorating the street.

“We wanted to do something for the children,” the mum-of-four said.

“We all got involved to decorate Prendergast school with bunting and it just escalated from there.

“We decided to do the scarecrows because we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to everybody in the NHS and everyone working at the moment. They are all doing a great job.

“It’s something cheerful for people to see while they’re out for a walk.

“There’s lots of terrible news at the moment, it’s nice to have something more cheerful to see while you’re out.”

Rachel said the response from the community has been really positive, with other people on the street getting involved to make their own.

“There’s a really good community spirit up here, there always has been,” she added.

Alison Arnold, who created two scarecrows with her daughter, said: “It’s a really nice idea, we saw that other people were doing it so we just joined in and more people have got involved since.”

Ms Arnold said it was great to be able to pay tribute to all the frontline workers and the timing was perfect for joining up with VE day.

Kayleigh Bentley, a local mum, said her kids have loved seeing them while out on their daily walk.

“The kids love it, when we go out we look out for them, they’re everywhere.”

“The main thing is to say thank you to all the key workers and people like that.”

Ms Bentley said she and her children were hoping to make one of their own soon.