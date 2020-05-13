MAJOR caravan park operator Haven Holidays will now not be opening its gates until the beginning of July while the coronavirus situation continues.

This is the company's fourth postponement of its 2020 opening date.

Haven has three sites in Pembrokeshire - Kiln Park, Tenby; Penally Court and Lydstep Beach Holiday Village.

It announced this week that the decision has been taken to keep all its parks throughout the UK closed until Thursday July 2.

Haven originally made its first closure until April 16, which was then extended to May 14.

This was then pushed back to May 31.

In a message to customers about the latest re-opening date, Haven said: "We know how disappointing this will be during this time, but every decision we make, we are doing to ensure the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams as our number one priority.

"We are contacting everyone who has booked an appointment during this period and would like to thank you for your patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can. We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams for their continued support."

Th company will be emailing customers whose breaks have been affected and will be offering them either a full refund, or a credit towards a holiday later in 2020 or for 2021, with a £50 food and beverage voucher for their chosen park.

The company is also closed for holiday home ownership sales appointments until July 2.

In addition to the three Haven parks in Pembrokeshire, there are also Haven sites in Wales at Quay West in Cardigan Bay, Greenacres and Hafan y Mor on the Llyn Peninsula in north west Wales, and Presthaven at Prestatyn in the north.