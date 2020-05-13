THE STORY of a St Dogmaels woman's remarkable life has been lauded as "amazing" and "a treasure" by the literary world.

Lenka Janiurek, has recorded her experiences in her new book Watermarks, published later this month by Allison & Busby.

Lenka is the daughter of a Polish immigrant father, and one of eight children. Now 61, and having lived in St Dogmaels for the last 20 years, Lenka swims in the sea every day.

Her story begins with the death of her mother when she was only nine years old.

Spanning the 1960s to the present day the book explores her relationships with her two stepmothers, early success as a playwright, extensive travel, and encounters with both extreme wealth and poverty. Throughout Lenka explores and celebrates the beauty and tragedy of living life to the full.

Brought up in York, as a teenager Lenka won the prestigious Young Writer's Competition at the Royal Court Theatre. She subsequently had three plays performed at the Royal Court Theatre, a platform play at the National Theatre, and one with the RSC in Stratford-on-Avon.

Since then she has travelled extensively, living when some would call quite an eccentric life, sometimes off grid (for example up a mountain in Wales with small children, 20 years ago). She has facilitated workshops in writing, drama, art, and well-being, in schools, colleges, at camps, and in a women's prison. And worked as a baker, fundraiser, caretaker, green builder and researcher.

Across the years she is plagued by the rage, addiction and despair of the controlling men she is closest to. This memoir grapples with identity, of trying to find a place in a world and within a family, that don't feel like your own.

Lauded by author Kate Saunders as "an amazing piece of work" and author Katharine Norbury as "a treasure of lived experience".

Watermarks is described as "a stunning evocation of alienation, searching, and the restorative power of nature".

It is released by Allison & Busby on May 21.