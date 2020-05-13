ON behalf of my wife and myself, I would like to thank all the younger generation and everyone who organised the VE celebrations at Myrtle Meadows, Milford Haven.
The walk around the estate (relay), the tea in our gardens, the bingo, quizzes and the sing-a-long in the evening with social distancing observed throughout.
It made a wonderful day for myself and my wife, just to sit clap and relax.
I understand that a substantial sum of money was raised over the month for Withybush Hospital.
Thank you all.
MALCOLM AND JACKIE HOLLEY,
Milford Haven