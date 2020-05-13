SEXUAL violence and abuse victims are being reassured that help and support is still available to them during the coronavirus crisis.

Police in Wales are working with partner agencies to protect those affected, and will continue to pursue and hold offenders to account for their actions.

South Wales Police assistant chief constable Danny Richards, who is Wales policing lead for vulnerability and safeguarding, said: "Sexual violence and abuse is unacceptable in any situation at any time.

"If anyone in our communities is suffering, or feels that they are at risk of, sexual violence or abuse, it is important that they know that there is help and support available during the Covid-19 crisis.

"No-one should feel unsafe in their home or community - we are here and we will help.

"Our specially-trained officers will work with the individual, and their local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to provide the appropriate care and support.

"We would also encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health as a result of having survived sexual violence or abuse to come forward.

"Please don't suffer in silence. You are not alone."

SARCs provide specialist medical and forensic services and support for anyone - women, men, young people and children - who have been raped or sexually assaulted.

They provide their services in person or remotely, over the phone or via video conference, depending on a person’s needs.

For the centre for the Dyfed Powys police area, contact New Pathways

The confidential Live Fear Free helpline can also provide help and support for those experiencing - or know someone - experiencing sexual violence or abuse. Specially-trained advisors can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone, text or via web chat.

If you suspect that someone in your family or community is experiencing sexual violence or abuse now, please report it to the police. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.