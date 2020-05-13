Unpaid carers are being asked to share their view to help shape a strategy to provide future support and assistance.
Health and social care organisations in west Wales, including Pembrokeshire County Council, are developing a regional strategy for unpaid carers.
The Welsh Government defines carers as anyone of any age, who provides unpaid care and support to a relative, friend or neighbour who is disabled, physically or mentally ill, or affected by substance misuse.
Tessa Hodgson, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Services, said: “Unpaid carers play a significant and important role in society, a fact underlined by the current coronavirus situation.
“We would urge anyone who is providing unpaid care to please take part in the survey which will help shape a strategy to support such carers in the future.”
A survey has been set up to gather the views of unpaid carers at carmarthenshire.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=158825722283
The closing date is Friday May 29.
