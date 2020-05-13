A Milford Haven man who grabbed a police officer’s testicles while being arrested at a local hotel has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Justin Cadwell, of Picton Terrace, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared via video link at Swansea crown court on Tuesday, May 12.

Police were called to a disturbance at Premier Inn, Haverfordwest on March 20 after staff raised concerns.

Officers attempted to detain and search Cadwell, 23, who was found in the hotel car park, as they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

He became agitated and refused to cooperate with officers, then placed his hand in his pocket. Fearing he was trying to discard something or could be carrying a weapon, officers attempted to detain him as he made off.

As two officers got Cadwell down to the ground, he assaulted one of the PCs, reaching for his testicles and gripping hold tightly.

Pava spray and a spit hood had to be used as he was arrested, and he was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard that Cadwell was under the influence of cannabis on the day in question, and wished to apologise to the officers.

Cadwell had been on bail at the time of the assault as he was being investigated for three counts of possession of a bladed article, after he was found with knives in his car.

Haverfordwest magistrates sentenced him to nine weeks in prison when he appeared before them on March 23 for the earlier offence.

On Tuesday, May 12, a judge sentenced Cadwell to 12 weeks in custody. He was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge on his release.