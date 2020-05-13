PEMBROKESHIRE Coast National Park is facing a shortfall on £1.2million due to the closure of its sites and attractions in lockdown, with that set to rise the longer it continues.

At its first virtual meeting webcast to the public the authority’s finance manager Richard Griffiths said that the prediction of income lost to the end of the month was at £1.2million, with discussions ongoing with Welsh Government about how to cover that.

This includes the closure of Castell Henllys, Oriel y Parc, Carew Castle and car parks across the county.

There had been “positive” discussions he told members of the audit and corporate services committee on May 13 but there was not definite decision on whether there would be funding made available or not, with authority reserves also potentially having to be used.

The financial impact was discussed as part of an update on the authority’s risk register, which has added the impact of coronavirus and rated it at the highest inherent risk to strategic, financial and operational areas.

It also has a red rated residual risk with the importance of following Public Health Wales guidance highlighted.

Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, board member, emphasised the financial risk to the authority and suggested that it have its own line on the register alongside other coronavirus impacts.

Mr Griffiths said that the “huge risk to the authority” was being discussed with Welsh Government, with a “significant reduction in our funding.”

“At the moment there’s no need to panic,” he added, “We are discussing with Welsh Government the financial position on a weekly basis.”

Chief executive Tegryn Jones added that PCNPA was not on the “frontline of the situation” and additional costs due to Covid-19 had been “negligible. What we are losing is income.”

County council appointed board member Reg Owens added he felt the authority had a “very strong case to make to the Welsh Government to have this money reimbursed to us through the schemes that they are operating for coronavirus".