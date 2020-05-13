THE British Transport Police has told everyone to avoid public transport, if possible, following a change in the lockdown rules in England.

Superintendent Andrew Morgan, of the British Transport Police in Wales, said that due to the difference in regulations between England and Wales they mirrored the message from Wales’ First Minister that people should stay at home.

People are advised that they should not travel a significant distance or between the two countries for leisure activities and the BTP says this applies to all forms of transport.

Superintendent Morgan said: “The message is clear everyone should avoid public transport if at all possible. Our officers are out and about across Wales, focusing their time at stations where they are most needed. At some of the busier stations you may see more officers than usual. They’re there to help keep passengers and rail staff safe – helping get people to where they need to be safely.

“If you don’t need to travel by rail, then don’t - and if you do need to, give yourself plenty of time.

“Our policing approach remains the same. Our officers will be engaging with passengers and staff and will only use enforcement if absolutely necessary.

“No-one should underestimate the immense logistical challenge facing the rail industry and its staff as it works to keep people who need to use the network moving. They’re taking extra steps to ensure people stay safe including aiding social distancing and keeping overcrowding to a minimum. These steps mean everyone is going to have to get used to a new way of travelling.

“We will of course also continue with our business-as-usual policing during this unprecedented time - countering terrorism; reducing delays and disruption; preventing and detecting crime and identifying and helping vulnerable people in crisis.

“And we will continue to conduct operations - such as County Lines - to tackle organised crime, catch offenders and bring people to justice.

“All of us – passengers, rail staff and our officers – want to be safe when we’re working and using the rail network and we need to support each other so we can all do the right thing. The responsibility to keep everyone safe is one everyone shares, and so the message to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives remains in place in Wales.”