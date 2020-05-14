THE government is giving £10,000 business grants to holiday home owners that apply, as holiday homes are registered for business rates, not standard council tax.
The holiday homes can also qualify for zero tax business rates.
So, they pay no business rates, the owners are taking bookings for this summer as people can’t travel abroad, yet they qualify for a £10,000 grant.
Surely this money should be redirected to people that are actually suffering from loss of income, not cashing in on a potentially busy season of staycations?
