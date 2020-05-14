HOUSEHOLDERS are being warned to be on their guard against con-man roofers who are targeting people in Pembrokeshire.

Amongst them was a 90-year-old woman in Tenby who was visited uninvited by the men, who said they were from Kilgetty.

After climbing up on her roof, they then showed the lady photographs of what they said was the roof of her property and was in need of repair, saying that the work would cost her £600.

However, the pictures were not of the actual roof.

An alert has now gone out on social media after a post from the grandson of the elderly lady.

He reported that his grandmother "has had 'roofers from Kilgetty' turn up uninvited, go on her roof and they've gone into her house with photos of the roof saying it's leaking etc., and tried to charge her £600 to fix it.

"Luckily, she's phoned me and I've gone over before she paid them.

"Roof fine, the photo's aren't her roof.

"Just a heads up if you have elderly relatives as they're going about trying to get money out of the elderly."