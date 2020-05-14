THE patient support team at Hywel Dda University Health Board can help you stay in contact with family and friends in hospital during this time.
Due to coronavirus, hospital patients are not able to have visitors but we know how important it is for you to stay in touch.
You can now send a message to your loved ones via our online form ratenhs.uk/Iuqqmz or you can use our dedicated email address ThinkingOfYou.HDD@wales.nhs.uk which you can also use to include photographs.
If you would prefer you can also call us on 0300 0200 159.
We will print your message and deliver it to your loved one safely on your behalf. Please ensure that you include their full name, the hospital and ward they are on and their date of birth (if known).
We have also have a drop and go service, where laundry, personal items or gifts can be dropped off. Please note this is strictly by prior arrangement by speaking to us on 0300 0200 159 and we will advise you on the specific requirements.
A Virtual Visiting initiative has also been introduced, with iPads being placed in all wards across the health board for video calling. If you are interested in using these services, again please contact us on 0300 0200 159.
PATIENT SUPPORT TEAM,
Hywel Dda University Health Board