WALKING your dogs may be good exercise during the ongoing lockdown, but pet owners are being reminded to pick up after their four-legged friends.

Pembrokeshire County Council and town and community councils are receiving increasing numbers of complaints of dog fouling, particularly in the countryside.

There has been a notable rise in dog walkers using the countryside, although the rules for exercise remain to stay local to your home.

The Farmers Union of Wales has also seen a rise in the number of complaints.

Dog owners are being reminded that dog fouling is just as dangerous in the countryside as it is in parks and streets.

Fouling can spread disease to people and animals, including livestock and farm animals.

Dog walkers are asked to respect the environment and community, keep their dogs under control and ensure that all fouling is picked up and suitably disposed of.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Cris Tomos, said: “Now more than ever, we need to continue to be respectful to each other and to continue to work together as a community.

“Please continue to enjoy your dog walking, but also remember to pick up after your pets. This applies to walking your dog in towns, villages or in the countryside.”

Dog owners are reminded that failing to pick up after your pet could lead to a fixed penalty notice.

Everyone walking in the countryside is also asked to be considerate for farming businesses who are continuing to operate during these difficult times.

Cllr Tomos added: “Lambing is underway and this is a busy time in the farming calendar. Please follow waymarked routes and observe any local signage.

“Please leave gates as you find them and please follow the country code.”