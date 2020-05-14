A FISHGUARD fundraiser has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 laps of her street on Thursday, May 7.

Eunice O'Hara, who is in her 70s, set off from her front door at 10.30am and began her first lap of Clive Road and the back lane, accompanied by local PCSO Carwyn.

Taking only a short break for lunch and a drink she completed her 100 laps, of the street and the back lane, just before the 8pm clap for the NHS.

For the final two laps she was accompanied by six fishguard fire fighters who were at the station ready to sound the siren for the clap.

"I was crying all the way on those last two laps," she said.

Eunice has lived in her street, in Fishguard, for 77 years. During that time she has been a volunteer and fundraiser for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, the Wales Air Ambulance and St John Cymru (60 years service). She is also a retired hospital reserve member.

Four of her neighbours are nurses with young families and she said she knows how hard they, and all nurses and doctors, work.

So far Eunice has raised £1,171 for the Hywel Dda Health Charities Covid 19 Appeal through online and doorstep donations.

"The response has been phenomenal," she said. "I want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for their donations.

"Thanks to all the people in Clive Road and also Erwlas and Pen-y- Bryn, to the Round Table and the local firemen for their generous donations.

"Also special thanks to Louise Wilkinson, who helped me to set up the justgiving appeal, and the people who donated online and for the special messages they sent."

To sponsor Eunice go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/euniceohara.