“HAVE you noticed there’s a global pandemic?”

That was the question asked of Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb, after a tweet drew ridicule from hundreds of followers.

Mr Crabb’s tweet said there had been a shift in message from the Welsh Government, with English people being asked not to visit during the pandemic, while comparing Tuesday’s Western Mail to an advert from 2018.

The tweet said: “Quite the change in rhetoric from the days when Welsh Government were encouraging people to come to Wales and drive their 4x4’s right onto the beaches.”

At time of going to press the tweet had received over 380 response and only 28 likes, with the majority responding in disbelief.

“Well.... yes? Almost like the circumstances between this time and that time are different, aye?” said Tuskan Fridge Raider.

While Marl Karx said: “If you have to compare a tourism ad from 2018 and the front page of a newspaper during a pandemic from 2020 to compose an attack, maybe it’d just be better not to tweet out of recognition you just look desperate.”

Several twitter users asked if the MP’s account had been hacked or expressed disappointment.

“I expected better from you Stephen, this is not the time for this sort of political nonsense,” said Mike Hillen.

Mr Crabb has defended the tweet and said he is strongly in favour of asking people not to visit Pembrokeshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The post on Twitter simply highlighted the stark contrast in message between the large Western Mail headline warning ‘English’ to stay away from Wales and a Welsh Government marketing brochure from a couple of years ago which was using images of people parking their Land Rovers on a beach to attract visitors.

“I am a strong supporter of urging people not to visit Pembrokeshire at this time and have been vocal on this.

“But I am also mindful of the need to market Wales in a positive light and get the tourists back here when we are through all this. I just think we all need to be careful to strike the right tone.

“I also don’t agree that tourists should be allowed to drive their 4x4’s on to our beaches – and that was the point of the tweet too.”

