Motorists have been urged to check their bank for a refund on car insurance from their provider.

It comes amid a dramatic fall in the volume of traffic on roads across the country due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

While restrictions have been eased slightly in England, thousands of drivers remain off the roads nationwide - many working from home, while others may be on furlough.

Why are some drivers getting a refund on their car insurance?

Some drivers will receive a car insurance refund as a thank you for staying at home during the UK lockdown.

Which insurers are providing refunds?

Customers of Admiral, along with other insurers from the Admiral Group - including Diamond and Bell - will receive a £25 refund from the company.

Admiral is the country's largest insurer, with 4.4 million vehicles covered by the group, meaning millions of drivers will be getting some money back.

Other companies, such as LV (formerly Liverpool Victoria) is offering its motor policy customers a refund of up to £50 due to the crisis.

In an email to customers, Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK Insurance, said: "With fewer cars on the roads during the UK lockdown, we're seeing a reduction in the number of claims coming in.

"We want to give the money we would've used to pay these claims back to our loyal customers in this difficult time."

What do I need to do to get a refund?

Customers don't need to do anything to claim the refund - car insurers say they will get in touch with further details.

Admiral waves excess fees for NHS and emergency service workers

Admiral are also waiving any excess fees for NHS or emergency service workers, and helping NHS volunteers by guaranteeing cover for customers using their vehicle to transport people, delivering medical supplies and equipment, or items to people who are self-isolating.

The company say they will also give a free courtesy vehicle to NHS and emergency service workers if their vehicle is stolen, undrivable after an accident or written-off, to make sure they can still get on the road during the lockdown.

Other insurers such as Axa, Aviva and the AA have all offered 'payment holidays' to customers in order to help those whose income may have been hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The scheme allows drivers to defer payments until later in their policy - but, the full amount would need to be repaid before the policy ends.