A CASTING call is going out on International Dylan Thomas Day today (Thursday) for people who can help bring the writer's famous 'play for voices' to life in lockdown.

The classic tale of Under Milk Wood - with its many colourful characters recounting a day in the life of the fictional seaside town of Llareggub - is to be given an online performance through video conferencing.

The ambition is to live-stream to YouTube for digital theatre-goers to enjoy.

The performance is being put together by Pembrokeshire community arts organisation Span Arts.

The venture came about via Span's Digidol project, which has been piloting ways in which digital technology can be used creatively to help with issues such as social wellbeing and rural isolation.

Said Span Arts' digital engagement officer, Rowan O'Neill: "We can't think of a better play to produce under lockdown conditions - as Dylan Thomas was locked into a room to ensure that he finished the first draft of his play, only hours before its first staged reading."

If you would like to take part in this online performance, please get in touch with siobhan@span-arts.org.uk or rowan@span-arts.org.uk

Span Arts are also working collaboratively with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and Cered to present a digital version of T. James Jones’ Welsh translation of the play, re-conceived as Dan y Wenallt Dan Glo.

More details of both productions will follow on the Span Arts website

This project is supported by the Enhancing Pembrokeshire second home owners tax fund facilitated by Pembrokeshire County Council; the Arts Council of Wales and the Leader fund Arwain Sir Benfro, administered through Planed.