THERE were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pembrokeshire today, Thursday, May 14.

It is the second time in three days that Pembrokeshire has not had any cases and there were just two in the whole of Hywel Dda, both in Carmarthenshire.

There were no new reported deaths in Hywel Dda, but there were ten more for the whole of Wales.

In total, 128 new cases have been confirmed from 1,300 tests that were carried out yesterday.

Dr Tracey Cooper, Chief Executive of Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was published yesterday (May 13).

“In partnership with our communities, the Welsh Government, the wider NHS and local government in Wales, we will continue to focus on protecting the health of the people of Wales as we support the implementation of the strategy.”

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We have been working hard to increase our testing capacity, and in the last week we have more than doubled our capacity to 5,330 tests a day in Wales. We know there is more to do as demand increases, and we will continue to ramp up this capacity.

“The Welsh Government announced on Friday (8 May) that lockdown arrangements will continue in Wales for a further three weeks, with minor adjustments so people can exercise more often, and to allow garden centres to open if they can comply with social distancing.

“Please note that changes announced by the UK Prime Minister on Sunday were for England only, and that in Wales stay-at-home guidance remains that, wherever you can, you should stay at home.

“Although we appear to have passed the peak of new cases in Wales, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still circulating in every part of the country. The single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home, and we thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased.

“Public Health Wales continues to support the implementation of the Critical Workers Testing Policy to make sure we use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full, ensuring we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Symptom Study app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. Our latest campaign, ‘How are you doing?’ is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents, if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.”