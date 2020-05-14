MORE than one million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been delivered to local care providers by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The landmark figure was reached this week thanks to the incredible efforts of the staff of the Provider Supply Hub, set up by the council.

The Hub is open seven days a week, manned by social care commissioning staff and items delivered by drivers who have volunteered to redeploy from other council services.

The Hub works to aid Pembrokeshire providers of care and support (care homes, domiciliary care and supported living) with a range of support to keep people safe from Covid-19.

This includes the supply and distribution of PPE, testing of people who use care and support services and the staff who deliver them, and other forms of assistance.

The Hub has been distributing PPE since the end of March, including gloves, masks, aprons, eye shields, visors, hand sanitiser, and grab bags.

The grab bags are important for staff who are out and about and need to have a small supply of items when visiting people in the community.

Among those getting the PPE out to where it is needed are volunteer drivers Michael McAteer and Joel Crockford.

Michael redeployed from his role with the Team Around the Family while Joel’s usual job is as a family support worker with Flying Start.

On busy days the pair can deliver close to 25,000 masks each, as well thousands of pieces of other equipment.

Joel, who delivers to the south of the county, said: “We are getting lots of thanks and the appreciation is growing with every week that goes by.

“People are really grateful, you can see it on their faces. They can organise their rotas safe in the knowledge that their staff will have the equipment they need.

“It’s good to know that the team and I are making an important contribution.”

Michael delivers to the north.

He added: “You arrive at a site and knock the door and as soon as you say ‘PPE’ there’s a great welcome and a big smile.

“It’s great to you know you are helping people. They couldn’t do their jobs safely without this equipment so it is vital this PPE gets to them.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Director of Social Services, Jonathan Griffiths, said feedback from care providers about the work of the Hub had been very positive.

“A provider said the fact that the support of the Hub is there on the end of the phone and through the regular PPE deliveries is a huge weight off their mind. To have that reassurance is so important.

“It allows the care providers to concentrate on providing their vital services without worrying about where the next supply of PPE will come from or wondering who they can contact for other support or information.

“My thanks go to everyone involved in setting up and staffing the Hub and organising and carrying out the deliveries of PPE.

“Your work is hugely appreciated.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Services Tessa Hodgson paid tribute to the work of the Provider Hub and care and support staff across the county.

“Meeting the one million mark of PPE delivered is an important milestone and I thank everyone involved with the Provider Hub who has helped to achieve this.

“Those thanks extend to the hundreds of care workers across Pembrokeshire who are working tirelessly every day and night to provide care and support. Their efforts during this Covid-19 situation cannot be emphasised enough.

“We understand that the job is not complete by any means and we are committed to ensuring the care providers receive whatever PPE and support they need, when they need it.

“The Hub is there to provide support and reassurance and we will continue to work closely with all care providers in Pembrokeshire to make sure they can continue carry out their vital work in as safe a way as possible.”