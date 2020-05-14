THOSE flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules should be fined at least £1,000.

Leading Plaid Cymru politicians have called for an immediate increase in fines to deter people driving to Welsh tourist hotspots after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a relaxation of restrictions to allow people to travel to exercise.

In England people are now allowed to travel to exercise, while in Wales it is against the law to undertake anything but essential journeys.

The Leaders of Plaid Cymru-run local authorities, Plaid Cymru Police and Crime Commissioners and Plaid Cymru MS and Shadow Minister for Local Government Delyth Jewell have all joined the call to increase the fines to deter people from driving to Welsh tourist hotspots while the lockdown continues.

Plaid Cymru Police and Crime Commissioners for North Wales and Dyfed-Powys Arfon Jones and Dafydd Llywelyn said the current fines were not high enough with people “still flaunting” the restrictions and travelling “hundreds of miles” on non-essential journeys.

The Leaders of Plaid Cymru run councils – Emlyn Dole (Carmarthenshire), Ellen ap Gwynn (Ceredigion), Dyfrig Siencyn (Gwynedd) and Llinos Medi Huws (Ynys Môn) - all endorsed the call to increase the fine.

Plaid Cymru Police and Crime Commissioners Arfon Jones (North Wales) and Dafydd Llywelyn (Dyfed-Powys) said: “The current fine is not high enough as people are still flaunting the guidelines and travelling hundreds of miles on non-essential journeys.

“As Police and Crime Commissioners, we were one of the first to call for travel restriction measures to be put in place to safeguard our communities.

”We’re now calling again on Welsh Government to increase the fine as a greater deterrent to those looking to make unnecessary journeys within Wales. We’re calling for fines to start from £1,000 rising to £3,200 for repeat offenders.”