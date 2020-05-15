SUSPECTED active holiday let homes in Pembrokeshire are being visited by police and councils officials in a continuing bid to crack down on non-essential travel during the coronavirus crisis.

The news came as Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn held his first virtual public meeting via video conferencing for Pembrokeshire residents as part of a digital community engagement day for the area.

Mr Llywelyn said: “The last couple of months have been difficult in so many ways to so many people. However, as an elected member of the public, I represent their voice, and as such, it is a duty of mine to ensure that I continue to engage with the communities as often as I can so that I can ensure their voice is represented – especially during these unprecedented times.

“Needless to say, that many of the questions and issues raised by residents were primarily focused on matters in relation to policing powers in terms of lockdown measures and travelling restrictions.

“In that sense it was also great to have Superintendent Ross Evans in attendance to explain how his staff and the police in Pembrokeshire are reacting to the new measures at an operational level.”

Superintended Evans said; “The questions were all very pertinent and I was also pleased to be able to provide some reassurance with regard to the very high numbers of vehicles we have stopped and continue to stop.

“Furthermore I was able to explain that we are now supporting the local authority in jointly visiting suspected active holiday let premises across the county. Many of these properties have been referred to agencies by the public.

“Responding to community concerns is a huge part of this and we are very grateful for the continued support of the public all across Pembrokeshire”.

The Commissioner’s next community engagement day will be held in June for Ceredigion, details of which will be made available soon.