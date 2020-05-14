POLICE carrying out routine stop checks on the A40 near Haverfordwest discovered a suitcase containing approximately £20,000 worth of cannabis in the back of a van.

The van was stopped on Wednesday evening, May 13, as part of Operation Dovecote - the policing operation ensuring people are adhering to government guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis.

Weighing in at around 2kg, the seized drugs have an estimated street value of around £20,000.

Two men aged 28 were arrested, one on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (Class B, cannabis), and the other on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, and providing a positive drugs swipe.

Ross Evans, Pembrokeshire superintendent, said: “I would like to reassure the people of Pembrokeshire that we are still working very hard to ensure drivers are complying with essential travel laws.

“The public have been magnificent in playing their part and supporting their local officers, all of our keyworkers and the huge ongoing team effort.

“This particular vehicle stop directly resulted from our ongoing operation and is a great example of the proactive police work our officers are producing every day to keep the county safe.

“Any criminals seeking to prosper during this lockdown period can also expect to be caught.”