PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has reminded everyone that the country is still in lockdown.

Cllr Simpson said he had heard of some people driving to the beach for exercise and added that this is against government advice.

He said: “It is vitally important that we continue to adhere to the advice and not to undertake non-essential travel.

“Over the weeks I have highlighted the need to adhere to the advice to ensure we save lives. Our regulations in Wales have not changed, so please stay at home.

“I understand some people are driving to our beaches to exercise and I have to point out this is against the government advice.

“The virus is still affecting people’s lives. Why would you risk catching the virus after all the hard work you have already done?

“I do appreciate that this lockdown is highly inconvenient, but it has been put in place in line with government and health advice.

“Breaking the guidelines now is not supporting the NHS; breaking the rules now is against guidance and breaking the rules now risks your life and the lives of others.

“Public Health Wales is updating and adding to their resources regularly. Please find all assets here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/

“Don’t risk catching or spreading the virus, why risk it? Remember: Stay Strong, Stay Safe and Stay at Home. Thank you.”