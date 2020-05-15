PEMBROKESHIRE Yacht Club members have been rowing, riding, running, and walking their way across the Atlantic, 3000 miles, raising money for Ty Hafan.

The distance would take them from their clubhouse in Milford Haven all the way to the USA.

Rowers have been video calling each other for online rowing sessions on their machines at home.

Members have been tracking every step to make it count and April Smart and Bryan Jones have been tasked with recording the activity and plotting the course to update the members daily on their progress.

Commodore Christian Smart said: “This has been a fantastic idea and has had a really positive effect for pyc. It has given many a goal to reach and something to enjoy in this current climate. I am sure improving everyone's mindset and wellbeing.

“Thank you to everyone involved, participating, donating, organising, and helping to raise money for ty Hafan.

“I am very proud of our club.”

All the money raised will be going to Ty Hafan and so far, the club has raised just over £800.

The yacht club said they had taken inspiration from other clubs across the county.

As of Friday, May 15, the members had covered 2276 miles in total, a distance which would take just past Nova Scotia.

The team has just 787 miles left and if you wish to donate you can do so by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pembsyc

You can also keep up with their progress on the Pembrokeshire Yacht Club Facebook page.