CUSTOMERS of a Pembrokeshire vineyard are being asked to help the business raise a glass to the frontline volunteers of St John Ambulance.

Cwm Deri vineyard in Martletwy is offering to donate five per cent of every online order it receives from now until the end of May to the charity.

Proprietors Mike Caine and Daniel Martinelli Mattivi usually back local charities, but with the coronavirus problem, decided that it was important to support a national organisation.

Mike said: “Whilst Cwm Deri has historically chosen to support only local charities, due to the national nature of the current crisis, and our relatively-unscathed position here in West Wales, we feel it is only right to support the St John organisation whose volunteers works tirelessly across our nation and beyond.”

He added: “As we sit here in splendid self-isolation in West Wales, we at Cwm Deri have come to realise more than ever how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place, which is also safe compared to so many parts of the UK and beyond in terms of exposure to the coronavirus.

“We have all seen the fantastic work being done day and night in the cities and towns of the UK by our amazing NHS staff, who operate in the most challenging circumstances the NHS has ever seen since its inception in 1948.

“Perhaps less well known is the vital work done by St John Ambulance in providing support services to the NHS – all done by volunteer staff. Many of you, like us, will have seen St John Ambulances at the food festivals and events around the country, and not necessarily realise the huge range of work they do beyond these basic first aid services.”

Wines, cheeses, preserves and liqueurs are amongst the products for sale on the website www.cwm-deri.com, and any further donations can be made through the ‘promotional & charitable giving’ tab.

Customers spending over £30, plus delivery, will be given a free lucky dip gift to the minimum value of ten per cent of the net order total in thanks for their support of a small business.